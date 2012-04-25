UPDATE 7-Murdoch denies playing puppet master to British elite

* Media mogul says he has never asked a British PM "for
By Kate Holton and Georgina Prodhan
LONDON, April 25 Rupert Murdoch rejected
accusations on Wednesday that he used his media empire to play
puppet master to a succession of British prime ministers,
electrifying a media inquiry that has shaken the government and
unnerved much of the establishment.
The appearance before a judge by the world's most powerful
media mogul was a defining moment in a scandal that has laid
bare collusion between ministers, police and Murdoch's News Corp
, reigniting long-held concerns over the close ties
between big money, the media and power in Britain.
Unlike an appearance before parliament last year when
Murdoch appeared at times painfully slow to answer questions,
the 81-year-old remained calm and considered throughout, saying
he wished to use the hearing to put some myths straight.
"I have never asked a prime minister for anything," he said.
He was also asked about his relationship with politics and
British "toffs", a reference to his regular attacks on Britain's
gilded establishment, which the Australian-born tycoon has
lampooned as snobbish and inefficient.
Cameron reluctantly ordered the inquiry last July as a
phone-hacking scandal at Murdoch's News of the World tabloid
spiralled out of control, forcing him to side against the media
empire that helped propel him into power a year earlier.
He is now suffering his worst period since he took power,
with Murdoch's Sun and Times papers particularly critical, and
facing calls to sack a minister accused of colluding with News
Corp. He told a raucous session of parliament on Wednesday that
politicians from all parties had become too close to the
magnate.
"I think on all sides of the House there's a bit of a need
for a hand on heart," he told a chamber of jeering opposition
lawmakers. "We all did too much cosying up to Rupert Murdoch."
Cameron and at least two former Prime Ministers are expected
to appear for questioning in the coming months.
POLITICAL INFLUENCE
Under questioning, Murdoch appeared in control, at times
drawing chuckles from some of the 70 lawyers, family members and
journalists packed into the Victorian gothic courtroom when he
cracked jokes about the destruction of unions.
The man who has for years portrayed himself as an underdog,
said he had simply tried to shine a light on the country on the
behalf of the working classes.
One member of the public who queued in the rain to see the
man who had dominated British political life for forty years
said he had entered the courtroom hostile and left quite
impressed.
"He's an old man," Ron, a 76-year-old retired banker, said.
"I think he's stood up to it quite well."
While Murdoch denied influencing the editorial stance of his
Times papers, he did admit that anyone seeking to understand his
opinion should "look at the Sun". "I'm not good at holding my
tongue," he added.
He also shed some light on recent British political history,
saying that he had been a great admirer of Margaret Thatcher but
less impressed by her successor John Major, whom he could not
remember meeting.
He reserved some of his strongest comments for former Prime
Minister Gordon Brown and some of his funniest for Tony Blair.
"If our flirtation is ever consummated Tony, I suspect we
will end up making love like porcupines. Very, very carefully,"
he admitted telling Blair who ruled from 1997 to 2007.
Brown, he said, had been a friend until he threatened to
"declare war" on News Corp over the Sun's decision to withdraw
its support for the Labour party. "I did not think he was in a
very balanced state of mind," Murdoch said.
Moving on to the current government, he was asked if as
reported he had initially found Cameron to be lightweight.
"No. Not then," Murdoch replied, adding that he had not
found it strange that Cameron took time out of his own private
holiday to meet him on a yacht off a Greek island in 2008.
"I've explained that politicians go out of their way to
impress people in the press," he said. "That's the game."
Murdoch biographer Michael Wolff told Reuters he thought the
News Corp boss had performed brilliantly. "I'd like to see
fireworks as much as the next guy but that hasn't happened," he
said. "Murdoch is very much on his game."
PUBLIC ANGER
Cameron ordered senior judge Brian Leveson to conduct a
media inquiry last year to examine the explosive revelations
that staff at Murdoch's News of the World tabloid used
widespread illegal phone hacking to generate exclusive stories.
The scandal and the hacking of sometimes vulnerable members
of the public provoked a wave of public anger, prompting
politicians who had previously courted the media owner to line
up and condemn his involvement in Britain.
The uproar prompted U.S.-based News Corp, owner of Fox
Television and the Wall Street Journal, to eventually withdraw
its $12 billion bid to buy the rest of the highly profitable
satellite broadcaster BSkyB that it did not already own.
On Wednesday the scandal claimed a political scalp at the
heart of the government when an adviser to the media and culture
minister quit over the suggestion he had helped News Corp in the
attempt to secure the BSkyB takeover.
The appearance of collusion goes to the heart of the
accusations that Murdoch wields too much influence, creating a
company culture that rode roughshod over rules.
The minister, previously seen as a rising star in the
right-leaning Conservative Party, said he would clear his name.
The admission ramped up the pressure on Cameron, who has
been hit by a string of mistakes in recent weeks. To compound
his problems, economic data released on Wednesday morning showed
that Britain had slipped back into recession.
He also has his own questions to answer about Murdoch, after
he employed as his personal spokesman a former Murdoch editor
who quit over the hacking scandal.
Murdoch was the first newspaper boss to visit Cameron after
he took office in 2010 - entering via the back door.
On Wednesday, hordes of photographers chased Murdoch's car
as he was driven away from the central London court. He will
return on Thursday to continue to explain his complex ties to
Britain.