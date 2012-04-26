Murdoch faces more grilling over UK phone hacking

* Murdoch gives testimony for second day running
By Kate Holton
LONDON, April 26 Rupert Murdoch began a second
day of testimony in Britain's High Court on Thursday, subjecting
himself to a cross-examination that is likely to focus on
whether the media tycoon created a company culture where illegal
phone hacking could flourish.
The 81-year-old mogul electrified the judicial inquiry on
Wednesday, robustly rejecting accusations that he had used his
media empire to play puppet master to a succession of British
prime ministers.
The appearance at the inquiry of a man who has courted prime
ministers and presidents for the last 40 years is a defining
moment in a scandal that has laid bare collusion between British
politicians, police and Murdoch's News Corp.
Wearing a blue tie and black suit, as he had on Wednesday,
Murdoch entered the Victorian Gothic courtroom smiling and
looking relaxed before facing additional questions about his
links with British prime ministers.
Under questioning by one of London's top lawyers on
Wednesday, Murdoch had appeared calm and considered, displaying
only flashes of his reputation as one of the world's most
menacing media tycoons.
Prime Minister David Cameron appointed judge Brian Leveson
last year to examine Britain's press standards after journalists
at Murdoch's News of the World tabloid admitted hacking into
phones on a massive scale to generate exclusives and salacious
front page stories.
The admission last year, and the revelation that journalists
had hacked into the phones of ordinary people and crime victims,
forced the closure of the 168-year-old tabloid and prompted many
to question whether the police had declined to properly
investigate the scandal because of Murdoch's influence.
Critics argue that staff at the mass selling Sunday tabloid
felt they were above the law as their boss and owner regularly
dined with the prime minister and senior police officers.
Andy Coulson, a former editor of the tabloid who stood down
over phone hacking, went on to become Cameron's personal
spokesman. He has since been arrested.
MURDOCH PRESS
Murdoch, whose newspapers claimed to decide who won British
elections, dismissed Cameron in just three words on Wednesday.
Asked if, as reported, he had initially found Cameron to be
lightweight, Murdoch replied: "No. Not then."
While most British newspapers splashed Murdoch's appearance
at the inquiry on their front page, his own Sun newspaper
reserved the news for page 10 on Thursday.
The Sun also printed an aggressive editorial about the
government under the headline "Dipsticks", a play on the fact
that new data had just shown that Britain's economy may have
fallen into a double-dip recession.
"The Tory leadership are adrift," the Sun said. "They muddle
on, hoping something might turn up."
"And indeed it might. If there were an election tomorrow,
who could say Ed Miliband might not win it?"
The rival, left-leaning Daily Mirror tabloid pictured
Murdoch with former prime ministers Margaret Thatcher and Tony
Blair with current leader David Cameron in his pocket, under a
headline "Empire of the Sun".
Murdoch was the first newspaper boss to visit Cameron after
he took office in 2010 - entering Downing Street via the back
door - and politicians from all parties have lived in fear for
decades of his press and what it might reveal about their
personal lives.