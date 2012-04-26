HIGHLIGHTS-Rupert Murdoch before UK media inquiry for 2nd day

LONDON, April 26 Rupert Murdoch appeared on Thursday before an inquiry delving into the power he wields over politicians and police and how far it resulted in a culture where phones could be hacked by his journalists and rules routinely broken.

Following are key quotes from Murdoch's second day of testimony:

ON HACKING AT UK PAPERS

"The News of the World, to be quite honest, was an aberration, and it's my fault."

"I should have gone in and thrown all the damn lawyers out of the place and seen (former News of the World royal editor) Mr Goodman one on one - he had been an employee for a long time - and cross examined him myself and made up my mind, maybe rightly, maybe wrongly, was he telling the truth? And if I had come to the conclusion that he was telling the truth, I would have torn the place apart and we wouldn't be here today. I'm talking 2007. But that's hindsight which of course is a lot easier."

"We are now a new company, we have new rules, we have new compliance officers, and I think we are showing in the Sun that you can still produce the best newspaper without the bad practices that were disclosed."

ON BEING ATTACKED BY UK PRESS

"I feel like I'm held to account every day... I'm held to account by the British people every day; they can stop buying the paper. I stand for election every day, as I said yesterday. But I'm constantly attacked. They love attacking me - whether it's the Daily Mirror or the Guardian or whatever - and I've grown a pretty thick skin over the years."

ON DAILY MAIL EDITORIAL POLICY

"I'm under strict instructions by my lawyers not to say this but I'm going to ... I was really shocked over the statement of (Daily Mail editor Paul) Dacre the other day with his editorial policy is driven by commercial interests. I think that is about the most unethical thing I've heard for a long time and what's more, from the most surprising source as I have great respect for his abilities."

(Counsel for the Inquiry responds by suggesting Murdoch has misunderstood the context in which Dacre spoke)

MURDOCH IRRITATION

Exchange between Counsel to the Inquiry Robert Jay and Murdoch:

Jay: "Some might say that this picture is consistent with one of a desire to cover up rather than a desire to expose."

Murdoch: "Well to people with minds like yours, yes perhaps. I'm sorry, I take that back. Excuse me."

Jay: "I'm very thick-skinned Mr Murdoch. Do not worry one moment."

ON HIS FAILINGS

"I'm guilty of not having paid enough attention to the News of the World probably throughout all the time that we've owned it. I was more interested in the excitement of building a new newspaper and the challenge that was the Times and the Sunday Times and it was an ambition by me - and all I can do is apologise to a lot of people, including all the innocent people at News of the World who lost their jobs."

ON COVER-UP CULTURE

Asked where the culture of cover-up emanates from: "I think from within the News of the World and there were one or two very strong characters there who I think had been there many, many years and were friends of the journalists - the person I'm thinking of was a friend of the journalists and a drinking pal and clever lawyer and forbade them ... to report to Mrs (Rebekah) Brooks or to James (Murdoch). That's not to excuse on our behalf at all. I take it extremely seriously that that situation had arisen."

ON RELATIONSHIP WITH EDITORS OF HIS PAPERS

"Certainly I don't flinch from my responsibilities and I certainly do take part in the policy decisions of The Sun (newspaper). I think that is my job."

"They may know my thinking but they don't have to agree with it. We can have very vigorous discussions."

ON HOW THE SUN REFLECTS HIS OPINION

"I don't say it's absolutely parallel in every detail, it's not, but generally speaking the issues that we get interested in, that we fight for, you'll find them in The Sun and you'd find that I would agree with most of them, if not all of them."

ON BSKYB DEAL

Asked whether he felt the BSkyB deal would have succeeded were it not for revelations that the phone of murder victim Milly Dowler been hacked into: "Well I don't know if we can put (the failure of the bid) down to Milly Dowler's misfortune, but as for the hacking scandal, yes. The hacking scandal was not a great national thing until the Milly Dowler disclosure, half of which - and I'm not making any excuses - but half of which has been somewhat concerned with the police but not for many weeks afterwards."

"I never saw anything wrong with what we were doing. It was a commonplace transaction - a large one but a commonplace one. So why would I be worried about the politics of it?"

Asked about the extent to which his son James kept him up to date on the bid's progress: "I don't remember any conversation to be honest with you but I'm assuming that he kept me up to date to some extent. I delegated the situation to him, I left it to him."

ON POLITICAL RELATIONSHIPS

"I didn't ask any politicians to scratch my back."

ON CONVERSATION WITH THEN PRIME MINISTER GORDON BROWN

"As for the other conversation, which (Gordon Brown) has denied, I said that very carefully yesterday under oath and I stand by every word of it.

"Lord Mandelson, who was then a pretty senior member of the Cabinet, charged News International with having done a deal with Cameron ... Lord Mandelson said he did this under order from Mr Brown knowing it to be false. That's in his own autobiography, that he reluctantly went out and did what he was told. I think that just reflects on Mr Brown's state of mind at the time."