UPDATE 1-Haemonetics Q1 earnings miss, cuts FY profit view

* Q1 EPS $0.65 vs est $0.78

* Revenue rises 5 pct to $170.6 mln

* Shares fall 8 pct (Follows alerts)

Aug 1 Haemonetics Corp on Monday posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its full-year earnings outlook, hurt by costs related to a recall of about 3000 models of its blood collecting device, OrthoPAT.

Shares of the Braintree, Massachusetts-based company fell 8 percent to a low of $60.27 in Monday morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company, which makes devices and other products to collect and process blood, now expects to earn $3.35-$3.45 a share for the full-year, down from its prior view of $3.50-$3.62 a share. But it backed its full-year revenue growth outlook of 4-6 percent.

In June, the OrthoPAT devices were recalled due to a blood spill in the filter area of one of the models, caused by improper deployment of the blood spill drain bag.

For the first quarter, the automated blood-processing systems maker reported a net income of $17 million, or 65 cents a share, compared with $18 million, or 70 cents a share, a year ago.

The OrthoPAT recall hurt operating earnings by about $3 million or 8 cents per share.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $170.6 million. OrthoPAT revenue fall 13 percent to $8 million for the quarter.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 78 cents a share, on revenue of $170 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)