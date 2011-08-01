UPDATE 1-Haemonetics Q1 earnings miss, cuts FY profit view

* Q1 EPS $0.65 vs est $0.78
* Revenue rises 5 pct to $170.6 mln
* Shares fall 8 pct
Aug 1 Haemonetics Corp on Monday posted
a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its full-year
earnings outlook, hurt by costs related to a recall of about
3000 models of its blood collecting device, OrthoPAT.
Shares of the Braintree, Massachusetts-based company fell 8
percent to a low of $60.27 in Monday morning trading on the New
York Stock Exchange.
The company, which makes devices and other products to
collect and process blood, now expects to earn $3.35-$3.45 a
share for the full-year, down from its prior view of $3.50-$3.62
a share. But it backed its full-year revenue growth outlook of
4-6 percent.
In June, the OrthoPAT devices were recalled due to a blood
spill in the filter area of one of the models, caused by
improper deployment of the blood spill drain bag.
For the first quarter, the automated blood-processing
systems maker reported a net income of $17 million, or 65 cents
a share, compared with $18 million, or 70 cents a share, a year
ago.
The OrthoPAT recall hurt operating earnings by about $3
million or 8 cents per share.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $170.6 million. OrthoPAT revenue
fall 13 percent to $8 million for the quarter.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 78 cents a
share, on revenue of $170 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)