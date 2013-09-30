Europe's hail storms hit insurers with $4.7 bln bill

| LONDON, Sept 30
LONDON, Sept 30 Insurers nursing hefty losses
from severe spring floods in Europe face paying out a similar
amount again after areas of Germany and France were repeatedly
pounded by grapefruit-sized hail stones over the summer.
Analysis from the reinsurance arm of broker Willis
estimates the insured loss from a run of hail storms to hit
central Europe between June 17 and August 6 at around 3.5
billion euros ($4.72 billion).
The insurance industry was hit earlier in the year by
insured losses estimated at between 3 billion euros and 4
billion euros from flooding in Germany, Austria and the Czech
Republic following weeks of torrential rain in May and June.
According to Willis, a series of storms caused by a meeting
of cold Atlantic air with hot and humid weather sitting over
central Europe during the summer led to the subsequent "severe
hailstorm activity" in France and Germany.
Many of the affected areas were battered by hailstones
measuring more than 7 cm in diameter.
On August 6 a hail stone measuring 11.9 cm was recovered
near Stuttgart, Germany, the largest ever to be preserved in
Europe, Willis said.
Dirk Spenner, managing director at Willis Re said the size
of the insured loss reflects both the extreme size of the hail
stones and the affluence of the areas affected.
"The hail storms hit a number of affluent areas, and so the
property that they damaged - such as cars and housing - was
worth a considerable amount of money," he said.