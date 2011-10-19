Hainan Airlines says no change to Boeing order

HONG KONG Oct 19 Hainan Airlines Co Ltd , China's fourth-largest carrier, said on Wednesday that it will stick to its aircraft order with Boeing Co , despite a growing number of cancelled or changed orders within the industry.

"The plan to introduce new aircraft will proceed as normal," a spokesman from the Chinese airline told Reuters. "At present, we don't plan to cancel our order or change aircraft model."

The spokesman gave no further comment.

Earlier this week, China's third most valuable carrier China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd said it had terminated an order for 24 Boeing 787 Dreamliners because of delivery delays and would instead spend $3.3 billion on 45 new Boeing 737 aircraft.

Boeing stood to lose more orders for its 787 Dreamliner as airlines balk at delayed delivery dates, but the order book remained firm and demand for the fuel-efficient plane was likely to pick up, said a Boeing executive. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)