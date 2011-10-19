Haitong Sec to file for $2 bln HK offer Wed-IFR

HONG KONG Oct 19 Haitong Securities Co Ltd
is expected to file as soon as Wednesday its listing
application with the Hong Kong stock exchange to raise up to $2
billion after getting the nod from Chinese regulators for the
deal, IFR reported on Wednesday.
The company got approval from the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) earlier on Wednesday and will file
an A1 listing application form with the Hong Kong stock exchange
later in the day, said IFR, citing unnamed sources not
authorised to speak publicly on the matter.
The company had previously said it planned to sell up to
1.41 billion H-shares in Hong Kong, or 13 percent of its
enlarged capital base.
Credit Suisse , Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE),
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Haitong's own Haitong
International will act as joint global coordinators for the
offering, IFR said. Citigroup , HSBC and Standard
Chartered were also hired to help manage the deal.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Jonathan Hopfner)