Haitong Sec to file for $2 bln HK offer Wed-IFR

HONG KONG Oct 19 Haitong Securities Co Ltd is expected to file as soon as Wednesday its listing application with the Hong Kong stock exchange to raise up to $2 billion after getting the nod from Chinese regulators for the deal, IFR reported on Wednesday.

The company got approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) earlier on Wednesday and will file an A1 listing application form with the Hong Kong stock exchange later in the day, said IFR, citing unnamed sources not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

The company had previously said it planned to sell up to 1.41 billion H-shares in Hong Kong, or 13 percent of its enlarged capital base.

Credit Suisse , Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), JPMorgan Chase & Co and Haitong's own Haitong International will act as joint global coordinators for the offering, IFR said. Citigroup , HSBC and Standard Chartered were also hired to help manage the deal. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)