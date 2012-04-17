UPDATE 3-Haitong's $1.77 bln offer tests HK demand for listings

* Haitong offers 1.229 bln shares at HK$10.48-HK$11.18/each
* At top of range would be largest offer in Asia Pacific so
far this yr
* Cornerstone investors to buy about one-third of Haitong's
HK offering
* Pricing seen "very reasonable" -analyst
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, April 17 Haitong Securities Co Ltd
, China's No.2 brokerage by assets, launched on
Tuesday an up to $1.77 billion Hong Kong share offering, testing
investor appetite as the market emerges from a rough patch that
scuppered similar plans last year.
At the top end of the indicative range the deal is set to be
Asia's biggest public offering so far this year and its outcome
will be closely watched by a growing list of companies eager to
tap equity capital markets in Asia's top destination for IPOs.
Last year's market turmoil forced Haitong to pull a
similar-sized offer in December but an 11 percent rally in Hong
Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index since the beginning of
the year has emboldened companies such as China Everbright Bank
and construction giant Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd
to revive their listing plans.
Others, like London-based high-end jeweler Graff Diamonds,
have taken initial steps on planned listings, prompting
investment bankers to bet on a booming second quarter of 2012.
Still, the structure of the Haitong offer shows the company
and its advisers are taking no chances after December's flop,
setting aside about one-third of the deal for so-called
cornerstone investors.
That structure "definitely helps to ensure that the deal
will go through," said Rachel Li, an analyst at Macquarie
Capital Securities in Hong Kong.
"The pricing is very reasonable in an environment like this
and you still have a short-term catalyst coming up," she added,
referring to an expected rebound in Chinese stock markets.
The company is selling up to 1.229 billion new shares
at an indicative price range of HK$10.48 to HK$11.18
each, it said in a securities filing.
At the top of the range, the stock sale would total HK$13.74
billion ($1.77 billion), making it the largest public offering
in Asia Pacific so far this year and the largest in Hong Kong
since the $1.9 billion New China Life Insurance Co Ltd
dual listing in the city and Shanghai in
December.
Haitong is offering the Hong Kong shares at a price to book
ratio of 1.30 to 1.38 times, below 1.9 for its Shanghai listed
shares and 1.5 for larger rival Citic Securities. Chinese
brokerages in Shanghai trade at an average P/B ratio of 2.19,
according to Deutsche Bank estimates.
Haitong marketed its Hong Kong offering in December at a
2012 price-to-book ratio of 1.17 to 1.32 times. The company's
Shanghai-listed stock has jumped 22 percent since Dec. 12 when
it scrapped plans for the Hong Kong offer, pushing its valuation
higher, but it remains below rivals.
The stock was down 1.8 percent in early afternoon trading in
Shanghai, compared with a 0.2 percent drop in the benchmark
Shanghai Composite Index.
Haitong is slated to price the offer on Friday, with shares
beginning to trade in Hong Kong on April 27.
According to a prospectus Haitong plans to use the proceeds
to fund overseas takeovers and grow its margin finance, hedge
fund and private equity businesses.
CORNERSTONE INVESTORS
Pan-Asia private equity firm PAG and U.S. asset manager DE
Shaw & Co Ltd were among 11 cornerstone investors that pledged
to buy about $580 million worth of Haitong's shares in the deal,
according to the terms of the offering.
PAG, headed by former TPG Capital dealmaker Weijian Shan,
agreed to buy $300 million worth of shares, with New York-based
DE Shaw pledging $100 million. Other cornerstone investors
included Japan's SBI Holdings, Taiwanese brokerage KGI
Securities, Dah Sing Bank and The Oman
Fund.
The deal also had "significant demand" from so-called anchor
investors, one source involved in it said on Thursday.
Cornerstones back many Asian listings, committing to buy
large, guaranteed stakes and agreeing to a lock-up period during
which they will not sell their shares. Anchor investors have
fewer restrictions on when they can sell the stock.
Haitong had scrapped a deal in December to raise up to $1.7
billion, citing turmoil in global markets.
At the time the company had $222 million in pledges from two
cornerstone investors, private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC
and Japan's Chuo Mitsui Trust & Banking Co, a unit of
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.
Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse AG, Deutsche
Bank, JPMorgan, UBS and Haitong's
own Haitong International are acting as joint global
coordinators on the offering.
BoCom International, HSBC Holdings Plc ,
ICBC International, Nomura and Standard Chartered Plc
were also hired as joint bookrunners.