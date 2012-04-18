Haitong mulls early book close on HK offer-sources

EU mergers and takeovers (March 3)
BRUSSELS, March 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
HONG KONG, April 18 Haitong Securities Co Ltd , China's No.2 brokerage by assets, could close the order book one day ahead of schedule for an up to $1.77 billion Hong Kong stock offering after receiving more than enough orders from investors, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.
Underwriters on the deal could stop taking orders from institutional investors on Thursday, one day earlier than initially planned, said the sources, who were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter. No final decision has been made on closing the books early, they added.
BRUSSELS, March 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, March 3 The dollar retreated on Friday after two days of gains while world stocks pulled further back from all-time highs as investors unwound positions on growing expectations that U.S. interest rates will be hiked later this month.
* Geron corp says on March 2 parties to securities class action executed a stipulation and agreement of settlement to settle securities class action