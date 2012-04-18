版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 18日 星期三 12:50 BJT

Haitong mulls early book close on HK offer-sources

HONG KONG, April 18 Haitong Securities Co Ltd , China's No.2 brokerage by assets, could close the order book one day ahead of schedule for an up to $1.77 billion Hong Kong stock offering after receiving more than enough orders from investors, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

Underwriters on the deal could stop taking orders from institutional investors on Thursday, one day earlier than initially planned, said the sources, who were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter. No final decision has been made on closing the books early, they added.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐