UPDATE 2-Haitong Sec seeks up to $1.7 bln in HK offer -sources

* HK$9.38-HK$10.58/shr price range set on HK offering
* Volatile markets keeping investors on the sidelines
* Domestic focus makes Haitong attractive-analyst
By Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau
HONG KONG, Nov 30 Haitong Securities Co
Ltd, China's second-largest publicly traded
brokerage, could raise about $1.7 billion with a listing in Hong
Kong, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Wednesday.
The company will offer 1.229 billion shares at an indicative
range of HK$9.38 to HK$10.58 each, putting the total deal at up
to HK$13 billion ($1.67 billion), said the sources, who could
not speak publicly on the matter.
Listed and based in Shanghai, Haitong Securities would
follow larger rival Citic Securities ,
which raised $1.7 billion in Hong Kong late in September. It
would also be competing for investors with a slew of other
companies tapping capital markets in the final weeks of 2011
after a dismal second half.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd is looking to
raise up to $2.83 billion, while New China Life could sell up to
$2.3 billion of shares and luxury auto dealer Baoxin Auto Group
Ltd. $580 million. PCCW's HKT Trust last week tapped
markets for $1.2 billion in its IPO.
Companies and their bankers are pitching deals to investors
around the world despite ongoing volatility in global markets
caused by Europe's debt woes and concerns over slower growth in
China and the United States. Rising volatility has made it
harder for companies to price deals and for investors to gauge
whether to buy or remain on the sidelines.
"Based on the current uncertain markets environment, for the
short-term investors, it's better to wait to see if the macro
environment becomes better," said Xingyu Chen, a banking analyst
at Phillip Securities in Shanghai. "This absolutely depends on
the risk tolerance and the period investors want to invest."
Founded in 1988 as Shanghai Haitong Securities Company, the
company has 210 branches in 113 cities in mainland China with 13
more in Hong Kong and Macau and more than 4 million retail
brokerage customers.
Haitong Securities posted unaudited profits of 2.9 billion
yuan ($453.1 million) in the first nine months of 2011, on
revenue of 8.04 billion yuan, according to a filing with the
Hong Kong stock exchange. It forecast profits of at least 3.14
billion yuan for all of 2011.
The bulk of the company's revenue comes from securities and
futures brokerage fees, which account for 41 percent of the
total, followed by its private equity business with 22 percent.
Investment banking and asset management each account for about
10 percent of revenue and Haitong Securities' overseas business
for nearly 9 percent.
"Haitong, because it's based on domestic financial markets,
compared with other sectors or other areas in global markets,
now it's quite an attractive opportunity to invest," Chen said.
Haitong Securities said in the filing it recorded a net loss
of 303.1 million yuan in the third quarter in its proprietary
trading business because of monetary tightening and high
inflation in China and worries about Europe's debt troubles that
caused a surge in market volatility.
The losses compared to investment gains of 802.7 million
yuan in the first half of 2011.
Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC and Japan's
Chuo Mitsui Trust & Banking Co, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Holdings Inc, could be among investors buying Haitong
shares, although no final decisions had been made on cornerstone
investors, the sources added.
Such investors back many Asian listings, committing to buy
large, guaranteed stakes and agreeing to a lock-up period during
which they cannot sell their shares.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said the offering
represented a price-to-book ratio of 1.17 to 1.32 times for
2012. Citic Securities priced its IPO in September at a ratio of
1.22 times.
Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse AG Deutsche
Bank, JPMorgan and Haitong's own Haitong
International will act as joint global coordinators on the
offering. HSBC Holdings Plc , Nomura, Standard
Chartered Plc and UBS AG were also hired as
joint bookrunners.