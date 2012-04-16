Haitong launches up to $1.77 bln HK offering -source

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, April 17 Haitong Securities Co Ltd , China's No.2 brokerage by assets, launched on Tuesday an up to $1.77 billion Hong Kong share offering, tapping equity markets to fund overseas takeovers and growth of its margin finance, hedge fund and private equity businesses.
The company is offering up to 1.229 billion new shares at an indicative price range of HK$10.48 to HK$11.18 each, said a source with direct knowledge of the terms who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
At the top of the range, the stock sale would total HK$13.74 billion ($1.77 billion), making it the largest public offering in Asia Pacific so far this year.
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* 2-yr Treasury yields at 2017 high on March hike expectation
Feb 28 A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a long-running lawsuit accusing Hartford Financial Services Group Inc's investment management unit of overcharging investors in six mutual funds, following a rare trial.