版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 7月 7日 星期二 21:13 BJT

China state firm launches $820 mln block deal in Haitong Sec shares

HONG KONG, July 7 Dawn State Ltd has launched a deeply discounted block deal in China's Haitong Securities Co Ltd, seeking to raise about $820 million, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by IFR magazine on Tuesday.

Dawn Street, a unit of Chinese state-backed investment firm Haixia Capital, is offering 569.4 million shares in aHK$11.12-HK$12.00 each range, representing a discount of up to 20 percent to its last traded price, the terms showed.

UBS is the sole book runner for the trade, according to the terms. (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Louise Heavens)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐