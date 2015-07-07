China state firm launches $820 mln block deal in Haitong Sec shares

HONG KONG, July 7 Dawn State Ltd has launched a
deeply discounted block deal in China's Haitong Securities Co
Ltd, seeking to raise about $820 million, according to
a term sheet of the deal seen by IFR magazine on Tuesday.
Dawn Street, a unit of Chinese state-backed investment firm
Haixia Capital, is offering 569.4 million shares in
aHK$11.12-HK$12.00 each range, representing a discount of up to
20 percent to its last traded price, the terms showed.
UBS is the sole book runner for the trade, according to the
terms.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas;
Editing by Louise Heavens)