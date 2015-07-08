UPDATE 1-China fund turns to HK to sell $816 mln Haitong Sec stake

* Haixia managed about $5.3 bln at end 2014
* Haitong shares sold at 20 percent discount to last price
* Haitong shares suspended in Hong Kong
(Adds analyst comment, details of Haixia, background)
By Fiona Lau and Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, July 8 A Chinese state-backed
investment firm sold its stake in China's fourth-largest broker
Haitong Securities in Hong Kong on Wednesday in a sign
that Beijing's bid to arrest a sell-off in mainland stocks is
pushing investors to the island's market to raise capital.
"Hong Kong is coming under pressure as the sell-off in China
deepens, with some investors realising that the offshore markets
may provide a welcome escape valve," said Francis Cheung, head
of China and Hong Kong strategy at CLSA.
Chinese stock brokers have been particularly hard hit by the
past month's plunge in mainland stock markets, which has wiped
more than $3 trillion off investors' wealth.
Despite Beijing's efforts to stem the fall, China's
benchmark indexes fell sharply again on Wednesday, taking their
slide since mid-June to around 30 percent. Before the abrupt
reversal, the indexes had more than doubled since November.
Hong Kong shares, which had held up relatively well
during the early weeks of the mainland sell-off, have also
fallen sharply in recent days, and were down more than 4 percent
on Wednesday.
Dawn State Ltd, a unit of state-backed Haixia Capital
Management, raised $816.3 million by selling the Haitong
stake at an unusually large 20 percent discount to
its last traded price, IFR reported on Wednesday. Shares in
Haitong were suspended on Wednesday, but the wide discount
prompted investors to dump other Chinese stock brokers.
Investors are worried that Beijing's move over the weekend
to press 21 brokerages to commit about $19 billion to support
mainland stocks could throw their business plans into disarray
and hit profits.
On Wednesday, Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese brokers
plunged between 10 and 20 percent amid worries the broader China
stock market slide is likely to crimp demand for their booming
margin finance business. Just this year, Chinese brokers raised
about $30 billion to grow their business.
Haixia Capital, based in the southeastern province of
Fujian, managed 32.8 billion yuan ($5.3 billion) at the end of
December. It wasn't clear what prompted Haixia to sell the
stake, which would result in a loss of 38 percent in six months
since it bought the 569.4 million shares at HK$17.89 each.
Dawn State Ltd sold 569.4 million Hong Kong-traded shares of
Haitong at HK$11.12 each, the bottom of an indicative range of
HK$11.12 to HK$12.00, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The price is equivalent to a discount of 20 percent.
UBS was sole bookrunner for the deal. Haixia Capital
officials didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 7.7551 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR and Saikat Chatterjee; Aditional
reporting by Deena Yao; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Will
Waterman)