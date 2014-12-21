China's Haitong Securities plans $3.86 bln Hong Kong private share placement

SHANGHAI Dec 22 Chinese stock brokerage Haitong
Securities said it plans to raise HK$29.94 billion
($3.86 billion) in a private share placement in Hong Kong.
In a statement issued late on Sunday, the brokerage said it
would issue 1.917 billion new Hong Kong-listed H-shares at
HK$15.62 each to a number of institutional investors, including
Dawn State Ltd, Vogel Holding Group Ltd and Amtd Special
Holdings Ltd.
Proceeds would be used in margin trading in mainland China
and other business expansion, the brokerage said in a filing to
the Shanghai Stock Exchange, with any surplus to be used to
supplement working capital.
(US$1=HK$7.753)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Engen Tham; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)