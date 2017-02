SINGAPORE Dec 4 U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus will invest $210 million in the upcoming Hong Kong initial public offering of Haitong Securities Co Ltd , one of its largest investment in China, the company said on Sunday.

Haitong, China's second-largest publicly traded brokerage, could raise about $1.7 billion in its Hong Kong IPO, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing Thomson Reuter's IFR unit.

IFR also said Japan's Chuo Mitsui Trust & Banking Co had agreed to be a cornerstone investor in the Haitong IPO.