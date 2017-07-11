FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halcon Resources to sell certain Williston assets for $1.4 bln
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
2017年7月11日 / 中午11点49分 / 1 天前

Halcon Resources to sell certain Williston assets for $1.4 bln

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Oil producer Halcon Resources Corp said on Tuesday it would sell assets it operates in the Williston Basin to Bruin E&P Partners for $1.4 billion in cash, as it looks to focus on the more lucrative Delaware Basin.

The assets to be sold produce about 29,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Halcon said in a statement.

The company said it would retain its non-operated Williston basin assets, which it may sell in the future. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

