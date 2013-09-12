Halcón Resources to sell oil leases in $303 mln deal

Sept 12 Halcón Resources Corp said on
Thursday it will sell leases in oil and natural gas reserves for
$303 million.
The sales involve three transactions that are expected to
close in the fourth quarter. Halcón did not disclose the buyers.
The land held about 21.2 million barrels of oil equivalent
as of last December, most of which was crude oil and natural gas
liquids. The land currently produces about 4,500 barrels of oil
equivalent per day.
Halcón has said for months that it planned to sell off part
of its portfolio it considered nonstrategic to focus on growth
projects.
BMO Capital Markets and Barclays advised
Halcón on the sale.