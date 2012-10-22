版本:
Halcon Resources to buy Williston basin assets for $1.45 bln

Oct 22 Oil and gas producer Halcon Resources Corp said it will buy some assets in the Williston basin from privately held Petro-Hunt LLC and an affiliated entity for about $1.45 billion.

The price consists of $700 million in cash and $750 million in equity.

The Williston Basin extends across eastern Montana, western North and South Dakota, and southern Saskatchewan.

