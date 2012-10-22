Halcon Resources to buy Williston basin assets for $1.45 bln

UPDATE 1-Daimler to recall one million Mercedes globally after 51 fires
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
Oct 22 Oil and gas producer Halcon Resources Corp said it will buy some assets in the Williston basin from privately held Petro-Hunt LLC and an affiliated entity for about $1.45 billion.
The price consists of $700 million in cash and $750 million in equity.
The Williston Basin extends across eastern Montana, western North and South Dakota, and southern Saskatchewan.
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
WASHINGTON, March 3 Mexico-based homebuilder Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV has agreed to settle charges it reported fake sales to boost revenues in what U.S. authorities said on Friday was a $3.3 billion accounting fraud.