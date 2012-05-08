UPDATE 1-Halcon Resources posts bigger loss as costs soar

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 8 Oil and gas producer Halcon Resources Corp , formerly known as Ram Energy Resources, posted a bigger loss as it incurred high costs during the quarter.
Halcon was formed after the former chairman of Petrohawk Energy, Floyd Wilson, took Ram Energy Resources private in a $550 million deal in December.
First-quarter net loss widened to $34.4 million, or 50 cents a share, from $9.9 million, or 38 cents per share.
On an adjusted basis, it posted a loss of 4 cents per share.
Analysts on an average were expecting the company to earn 2 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $26.9 million, while operating expenses rose 83 percent to $36.6 million.
The company's general and administrative expenses almost doubled to $20 million, as it hired more people.
Halcon shares, which have lost about 75 percent of their value so far this year, were down 4 percent at $9.16 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.