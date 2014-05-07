版本:
Halcón posts loss on restructuring, impairment charges

NEW YORK May 7 Oil and natural gas producer Halcón Resources Corp posted a first-quarter loss on Wednesday due to restructuring and impairment charges.

The company posted a net loss of $77.9 million, or 19 cents per share, compared with a net income of $5.5 million, or a penny per share, in the year-ago period.

Halcón said production rose 41 percent to 36,622 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in the first quarter.

The company expects to produce between 39,000 boed and 41,000 boed in the second quarter. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)
