Halcon Resources slashes drilling rigs on oil price

* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017
Nov 10 Oil and gas producer Halcon Resources Corp said on Monday it is cutting nearly half the rigs it originally planned to operate next year due to the more than 25 percent slide in crude oil prices.
"In response to lower oil prices, the company expects to operate six rigs in 2015, five rigs less than originally planned," the Houston company said in its third quarter earnings release.
Crude oil prices have tumbed more than 25 percent in recent weeks, hit by slowing global demand and growing supplies. On Monday, crude oil traded in New York slide nearly 2 percent to $77.29. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
* Brown & Brown Inc announces quarterly revenues of $465.1 million, an increase of 9.6%; earnings per share of $0.49, an increase of 11.4%; and a quarterly dividend of $0.1350 per share
* Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes