Halcon posts loss on $87-million charge

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Second-quarter loss $0.59/share vs EPS $0.34 last year
* Second-quarter revenue down 17 pct at $23.3 mln
Aug 2 Oil and gas producer Halcon Resources Corp , formerly Ram Energy Resources, reported a quarterly loss after incurring a charge of $87.3 million related to a non-cash preferred dividend.
Halcon was formed after the former chairman of Petrohawk Energy, Floyd Wilson, took Ram Energy Resources private in a $550 million deal in December.
The April-June net loss attributable to common stockholders was $79.7 million, or 59 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $8.9 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 2 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 2 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 17 percent to $23.3 million, while operating expenses rose 53 percent to $30.5 million.
Halcon's shares closed at $6.26 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.