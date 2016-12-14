Knorr Bremse gets request for more info in planned Haldex takeover

FRANKFURT Dec 14 German car parts maker Knorr
Bremse has received a request for additional
information from U.S. regulators as part of its planned takeover
of Sweden's Haldex, it said on Wednesday.
The request from the antitrust division of the U.S.
Department of Justice was also send to Haldex, the Swedish
company said in a separate statement.
Knorr-Bremse last week sealed the takeover by snaring 86.1
percent of the brake systems firm's shares before its offer
expired on Dec. 5. The offer has been extended until Feb. 28.
Haldex's board had initially recommended a rival offer from
German rival ZF Friedrichshafen, even though it was
lower than Knorr's, saying it was concerned that a takeover by
Knorr could face antitrust issues.
ZF and Haldex had warned that the concessions needed for
Knorr's bid to be approved by antitrust regulators would have
severe implications for the Swedish firm.
