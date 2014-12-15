Hankook Tire considering joint bid for Halla Visteon - Hankook official

SEOUL Dec 16 South Korean tyre maker Hankook Tire is considering partnering with private equity firm Hahn & Company to jointly bid for Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp, an official at Hankook Tire told Reuters, without elaborating.

Korea Economic Daily reported that Hahn & Company was in final talks to attract Hankook Tire as a strategic investor for the deal, citing unidentified banking and industry officials.

The newspaper also said that Hankook may pay 30 percent of the deal estimated at 3.9 trillion Korean won ($3.55 billion).

U.S. automotive parts maker Visteon Corp was in discussion to sell a controlling stake in its South Korean unit Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp to Hahn & Company, Halla Visteon said in a regulatory filing last month. ($1 = 1,098.0900 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Michael Perry)