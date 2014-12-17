Hankook Tire to buy part of Visteon's S.Korean unit for $984 mln

SEOUL Dec 18 South Korea's Hankook Tire
said on Thursday that it has agreed to buy a 19.49
percent stake in Visteon Corp's South Korean unit for
1.08 trillion Korean won ($983.84 million) to diversify the tire
maker's business portfolio.
Visteon, a U.S. automotive parts maker, said overnight it
has agreed to sell all of its nearly 70 percent stake in Halla
Visteon Climate Control Corp to Hankook Tire and
Hahn & Co for a combined $3.6 billion.
Hahn & Co, a South Korean private equity firm, will hold a
remaining 50.5 percent stake in Halla Visteon.
($1 = 1,097.7400 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Reese)