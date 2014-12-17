Hankook Tire to buy part of Visteon's S.Korean unit for $984 mln

SEOUL Dec 18 South Korea's Hankook Tire said on Thursday that it has agreed to buy a 19.49 percent stake in Visteon Corp's South Korean unit for 1.08 trillion Korean won ($983.84 million) to diversify the tire maker's business portfolio.

Visteon, a U.S. automotive parts maker, said overnight it has agreed to sell all of its nearly 70 percent stake in Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp to Hankook Tire and Hahn & Co for a combined $3.6 billion.

Hahn & Co, a South Korean private equity firm, will hold a remaining 50.5 percent stake in Halla Visteon.

