Halliburton sees $75 million charge for staff cuts after merger

HOUSTON Dec 11 Oilfield services company Halliburton expects to take a $75 million charge in the fourth quarter as it trims staff following its planned takeover of rival Baker Hughes, a company official said at Capital One's annual energy conference.

"We are right now anticipating a restructuring charge in the quarter, probably to the tune of about $75 million as we trim out some headcount and activities around the world," Chief Financial Officer Mark McCollum told investors.

The $35 billion merger is expected to allow the companies to weather a tougher business environment as oil prices drop and drilling slows.

Industry leader Schlumberger has also announced planned charges of $200 million for job cuts. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade)