Halliburton to let board nominees accept outside cash

Feb 18 Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co has revised its bylaws to allow proposed new board members to receive compensation from outside groups simply for being nominated.

The company removed a prohibition in its bylaws against new board members receiving such compensation, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday. Nominees would have to disclose any compensation in writing to the company.

The change was decided last week by the current 11-member board.

A Halliburton representative was not immediately available to comment.
