Halliburton, BP dismiss claims against each other in U.S. Gulf oil spill

May 20 U.S. oilfield services provider Halliburton Co said it has reached an agreement with BP Plc to resolve issues related to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill in 2010.

The company said the agreement includes the dismissal of all claims against each other related to the spill.

Halliburton said in September it reached a $1.1 billion settlement for a majority of claims related to its role in the oil spill. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)