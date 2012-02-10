UPDATE 1-Halliburton teams with Petronas in Asia shale push

Feb 10 Halliburton Co, the world number two in oilfield services, is setting up a shale technical center in Kuala Lumpur in a deal with Petronas to extend the U.S. company's capability in the region.

Shale drilling has been largely a North American phenomenon so far, but new basins are being explored around the world.

With 5,600 Asia-Pacific staff already, Halliburton wants to extend abroad its leadership in shale drilling in North America, where growth is slowing down.

"Expanding into the Asia Pacific market and providing the same quality level of service we already provide in North America fits into that strategy," said Jeff Miller, Halliburton`s senior vice president of global business development and marketing.

China and India were early participants in the U.S. State Department's Global Shale Gas Initiative, while Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia are expected to develop shale gas in the years ahead, according to an analysis by the Houston-based Baker Institute.