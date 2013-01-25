版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 21:16 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Halliburton up in premarket after Q4 results

(Removes extraneous word "percent" from headline)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK Jan 25 NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co : * Up 3.2 percent to $39.01 in premarket after Q4 results (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐