QUOTEBOX-Halliburton expects Middle East Asia to be most stable region in 2015

April 20 Halliburton Co warned of
pricing pressure for its oilfield services in North America, its
largest market, and challenges in its international operations,
as an extended slump in oil prices continues to force drillers
to slash spending.
The company posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit,
helped by higher revenue and operating income from Latin
America, the Middle East and Asia.
Halliburton executives spoke to analysts on a conference
call on Monday.
Here is a selection of comments from Halliburton President
Jeff Miller.
"Because of the lack of available work ... we're seeing
substantial pricing pressure in all of our product lines and a
significant amount of service capacity is looking for work."
"We are not going to call the bottom but historically it's
taken rig count three quarters to move from peak to trough."
"We still expect Middle East Asia to be the most stable
region for the company in 2015 as recent project awards in Saudi
Arabia, Iraq, UAE and Kuwait are anticipated to move forward."
"Input cost reductions around items like sand and logistics
began during the first quarter and we expect to realize more of
these cost savings as we move through the remainder of the
year."
"In a typical downturn, we would have reduced our operating
cost structure more than we have done, but in anticipation of
closing the Baker Hughes acquisition later this year we want to
preserve our underlying service delivery platform."
"We are not cutting as deep as we might have done so
otherwise. Consequently, we're carrying an elevated cost
structure. While this decision burdens current margins it is
clearly the right thing to do in the long run."
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath, Anannya Pramanick and Shubhankar
Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)