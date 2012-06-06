Halliburton sees bigger North America Q2 cost hit

BRIEF-OPKO Health appoints Akhtar Ashfaq as renal division Senior Vice President
* OPKO Health appoints Dr. Akhtar Ashfaq as renal division Senior Vice President, Clinical Research and Development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Halliburton Co, the world's second-largest oilfield services company, said on Wednesday its North American profit margins would be hit harder this quarter by cost increases than it had previously expected.
Halliburton said it now expects its second-quarter North American margins to drop by between 5 and 5.5 percentage points from the first quarter, compared with the previous forecast of between 2 and 2.5 percentage points given in April.
* OPKO Health appoints Dr. Akhtar Ashfaq as renal division Senior Vice President, Clinical Research and Development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - Coca-Cola and Pfizer broke new ground in the European corporate market this week, pricing the first above par floating-rate notes as the sector adapts to the deeply negative rates sparked by eurozone monetary policy.
* Says acquisition will be funded by cash on hand and AV Homes' revolving credit facility