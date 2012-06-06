UPDATE 1-Halliburton sees bigger North America Q2 cost hit

June 6 Halliburton Co, the world's second-largest oilfield services company, said higher costs would have twice as big an impact on its North American profit margins in the current quarter than it expected, sending its shares down from their early gains.

The cause of the cost escalation is pricier guar gum, an agricultural commodity used in hydraulic fracturing fluids and now in high demand because of the surge in U.S. well development.

"The price of guar gum has inflated more rapidly than previously expected due to concerns over the potential for shortages for the commodity later in 2012," Halliburton said in a statement on Wednesday.

Halliburton said it now expects its second-quarter North American operating margins to drop between 5 and 5.5 percentage points from the first-quarter level of 25 percent, which is 3 percentage points more of a drop than it expected in April.

Shares of the company, which were higher before the news, were down 3 percent at $28.30, their lowest level since last October. Shares of Baker Hughes Inc also erased early gains and were down 1.4 percent at $40.49 after the warning from its larger rival.