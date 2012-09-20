RPT-Halliburton names Jeff Miller as COO

Sept 20 Halliburton Co, the world's second-largest oilfield services company, on Thursday named Jeff Miller to the new position of chief operating officer.

Miller had been senior vice president for global business development and marketing, having also previously held positions in charge of Halliburton's Gulf of Mexico operations as well as country vice president posts in Indonesia and Angola.

"As we continue to target our energy toward the successful execution of our business strategy, it's time to shift day-to-day operations to Jeff so I can further focus on the long-term growth and advancement of the Company," Chief Executive David Lesar said in a statement.