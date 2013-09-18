Halliburton sees earnings hurt by Colorado floods-UBS

Sept 18 U.S. oilfield services company
Halliburton Co expects recent flooding in Colorado to
hurt third-quarter earnings by as much as 3 cents per share,
according to a research note from UBS.
"(Halliburton) expects hit of $0.02 in Q3 on flooding in
Colorado; could rise to $0.03," UBS wrote in a note to clients
on Wednesday.
Halliburton's Chief Financial Officer Mark McCollum made the
forecast when addressing UBS' Houston Energy Symposium, the note
said.
Halliburton did not immediately respond to an email seeking
comment on the McCollum's comments.
Floods that have devastated north-central Colorado, killing
eight people and displacing thousands, have also disrupted oil
and gas operations. The most severely impacted energy region is
known as the Denver-Julesburg basin, centered in eastern
Colorado and stretching into southeast Wyoming, western Nebraska
and western Kansas.