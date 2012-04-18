版本:
Halliburton earnings rise on strong North America

April 18 Halliburton Co, the world's second-largest oilfield services company, on Wednesday reported higher quarterly profits as North American revenue reached a record high.

First-quarter profit rose to $627 million, or 68 cents per share, from $511 million, or 56 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, it earned 89 cents a share.

