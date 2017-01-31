Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S.

Jan 30 Halliburton Co has advised
workers from the countries named in President Trump's
immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email
from a spokeswoman.
The U.S. President on Friday announced a four-month hold on
allowing refugees into the United States and a temporary ban on
travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.
The Halliburton employees from the banned countries are
being notified that travel to the U.S. is not advisable during
the travel restriction period, the spokeswoman said.
Bloomberg on Monday reported about Halliburton's advice to
workers from restricted countries against traveling to the U.S.
The ban affects travelers with passports from Iran, Iraq,
Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and extends to green card
holders who are legal permanent residents of the United States.
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)