Halliburton expects to cut up to 8 percent of jobs as oil slumps

NEW YORK Feb 10 U.S. oil services giant Halliburton said it expects to cut between 6.5 percent to 8 percent of its global workforce due to the "challenging market environment" caused by low oil prices.

Halliburton says impacts of layoffs will be across all company operations.

Oil prices have halved since June due to a global glut of oil, forcing many firms to cut spending and lay off workers.

