Halliburton shareholder class action to settle for $100 million

BRIEF-Blackrock to locate new corporate headquarters at 50 Hudson Yards, New York
* On May 24, co entered into agreement with 50 HYMC owner LLC to lease about 847,000 rentable square feet of office space - SEC filing
Dec 23 Halliburton Co on Friday said it had reached a $100 million settlement to resolve a long-running shareholder class action lawsuit against the oilfield services provider that twice reached the U.S. Supreme Court.
The deal resolves a lawsuit in federal court in Dallas accusing Halliburton of misrepresenting its potential liability in asbestos litigation, its expected revenue from certain construction contracts and the benefits of a merger in 1998.
Halliburton said that the company itself would pay $54 million of the $100 million settlement, while its insurer would fund the rest. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
* On May 24, co entered into agreement with 50 HYMC owner LLC to lease about 847,000 rentable square feet of office space - SEC filing
* Tembec's shares surge nearly 38 pct, Rayonier up 10 pct (Adds CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.