Moody's downgrades Halliburton and Baker Hughes

June 3 Ratings agency Moody's downgraded
oilfield service providers Halliburton Co and Baker
Hughes Inc, about a month after a deal between the two
companies was torpedoed by opposition from U.S. and European
antitrust regulators.
Moody's Investors Service downgraded both the companies'
senior unsecured rating to Baa1 from A2.
"Debt incurred to finance its failed bid to acquire Baker
Hughes Inc together with the negative impact on profitability
and cash flow of the very weak oilfield services environment
have eroded HAL's credit metrics to levels which no longer
support its A2 rating," Moody's Vice President Andrew Brooks
wrote. (bit.ly/1Ps9LE6)
Moody's downgraded Baker Hughes, citing the failed deal,
elevated leverage and developing business model. (bit.ly/1PscT2I)
Halliburton agreed to pay a $3.5 billion breakup fee after
its $28 billion deal to buy Baker Hughes was scrapped in May.
Baker Hughes announced a $2.5 billion plan to buy back stock
and pay down debt using the money. Halliburton said it would
consider acquisitions to bolster its weaker businesses.
Oilfield service providers' profitability has been eroded
after a crash in crude prices forced oil companies to reduce
drilling and capital spending.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)