Halliburton to slash 5,000 jobs in a new round of layoffs

Banks put "hard" Brexit move plans into action
LONDON, Jan 19 Global banks have begun signalling how they will put plans into action to cope with a "hard" exit by Britain from the European Union.
Feb 25 Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co , pressured by a prolonged slump in crude oil prices, will further slash its workforce by about 8 percent, or by 5,000 jobs, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.
The company has already reduced its global headcount by 25 percent, or almost 22,000 employees, since 2014. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LONDON, Jan 19 Global banks have begun signalling how they will put plans into action to cope with a "hard" exit by Britain from the European Union.
* Files pricing term sheet related to its common stock offering - sec filing
Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as expenses fell and net interest revenue rose.