公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 26日 星期五

Halliburton to slash 5,000 jobs in a new round of layoffs

Feb 25 Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co , pressured by a prolonged slump in crude oil prices, will further slash its workforce by about 8 percent, or by 5,000 jobs, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The company has already reduced its global headcount by 25 percent, or almost 22,000 employees, since 2014. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

