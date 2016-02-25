Halliburton to slash 5,000 jobs in a new round of layoffs

Feb 25 Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co , pressured by a prolonged slump in crude oil prices, will further slash its workforce by about 8 percent, or by 5,000 jobs, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The company has already reduced its global headcount by 25 percent, or almost 22,000 employees, since 2014. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)