Halliburton in Macondo settlement talks, takes first-quarter charge

April 22 Halliburton Co said on Monday
that it was in court-facilitated talks to settle private claims
against it in the trial to determine blame for the 2010 Gulf of
Mexico spill at a BP well where it performed work.
"Discussions are at an advanced stage but have not yet
resulted in a settlement," Halliburton Chief Executive Officer
David Lesar said in a statement explaining an after-tax charge
of $637 million that pushed the oilfield services company to a
loss for the first quarter.
That charge is in addition to the $191 million after-tax
charge recorded in the first quarter of 2012 and is based on
where Halliburton is in the negotiations at the present time, he
added.