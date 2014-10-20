版本:
Halliburton profit jumps 70 pct on strong North American market

Oct 20 Halliburton Co, the world's No.2 oilfield services provider, reported a 70 percent rise in net income attributable to the company, helped by stronger drilling activity and demand for production services in North America.

Halliburton on Monday also raised its quarterly dividend to 18 cents per share from 15 cents.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.20 billion, or $1.42 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $706 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $8.70 billion.

The dividend is payable on Dec. 26 to shareholders on record as of Dec. 5. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
