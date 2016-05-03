Halliburton posts bigger quarterly loss on $2.77 bln in charges

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Halliburton Co, the world's No.2 oilfield services provider, reported a bigger first-quarter loss, hurt by $2.77 billion in charges for asset impairment and other reasons.
Net loss attributable to the company widened to $2.41 billion, or $2.81 per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $643 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.
Halliburton had, on April 22, reported a 40.5 percent fall in revenue, to $4.2 billion, for the quarter, and said it had taken a $2.1 billion restructuring charge.
The company had at that time said it postponed releasing its full results to accommodate the April 30 deadline to close its acquisition of Baker Hughes Inc.
The deal was called off on Sunday after opposition from U.S. and European antitrust regulators. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.