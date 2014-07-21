Halliburton profit up 20 pct on higher U.S. drilling activity

July 21 Halliburton Co, the world's No.
2 oilfield services provider, reported a 20 percent rise in
quarterly profit as drilling activity increased in the United
States and the Gulf of Mexico.
The company also increased its share repurchase program to
$6 billion from $5 billion.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $774
million, or 91 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $644
million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $8.05 billion.
