版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 21日 星期一 19:09 BJT

Halliburton profit up 20 pct on higher U.S. drilling activity

July 21 Halliburton Co, the world's No. 2 oilfield services provider, reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly profit as drilling activity increased in the United States and the Gulf of Mexico.

The company also increased its share repurchase program to $6 billion from $5 billion.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $774 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $644 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $8.05 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐