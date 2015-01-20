版本:
Strong North America demand drives Halliburton profit

Jan 20 Halliburton Co, the world's No. 2 oilfield services provider, reported a 14 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by strong demand for its services in North America.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $901 million, or $1.06 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $793 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 15 percent to $8.77 billion.

Halliburton entered a deal to buy Baker Hughes in November for about $35 billion in cash and stock to better cope with pricing pressure from oil producers, who are cutting spending amid weak oil prices. (Reporting By Swetha Gopinath and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
