Strong North America demand drives Halliburton profit

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
Jan 20 Halliburton Co, the world's No. 2 oilfield services provider, reported a 14 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by strong demand for its services in North America.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $901 million, or $1.06 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $793 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 15 percent to $8.77 billion.
Halliburton entered a deal to buy Baker Hughes in November for about $35 billion in cash and stock to better cope with pricing pressure from oil producers, who are cutting spending amid weak oil prices. (Reporting By Swetha Gopinath and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.