Halliburton posts loss hurt by Baker Hughes deal termination fee

July 20 Halliburton Co, the world's No.2 oilfield services provider, posted a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, hurt mainly by the $3.5 billion fee it paid for terminating a deal to buy Baker Hughes Inc.

Net loss attributable to Halliburton was $3.21 billion, or $3.73 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $54 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Halliburton said revenue fell 35 percent to $3.84 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)