UPDATE 4-Halliburton says "meaningful" rise in activity likely at $50 oil

* Posts surprise profit on lower costs
* Q3 profit $0.01/shr vs. loss est. $0.06/shr
* Q3 rev $3.83 bln vs. est. $3.90 bln
* Shares up nearly 6 pct
(Adds analyst, executive comments)
By Anet Josline Pinto
Oct 19 Halliburton Co, the world's No.2
oilfield services provider, said oil prices would have to
stabilize at above $50 per barrel for producers to meaningfully
increase oilfield activity.
The company posted a surprise quarterly profit on Wednesday
by "relentlessly managing costs" and taking advantage of a rise
in the number of rigs operating in North America.
Halliburton shares rose as much as 6 percent to $49.81 in
morning trading, their highest in nearly 18 months.
Oil prices have nearly doubled since touching a low
of $26.05 in February, prompting oil producers to put rigs back
to work.
U.S. oil was trading at $51.80 at 1534 GMT, the tenth day in
a row it has traded above $50.
The U.S. onshore rig count rose by about a quarter in the
three months ended September, according to a closely watched
report from Baker Hughes Inc, which competes with
Halliburton.
The rise in U.S. rig count is being driven by smaller
operators, Halliburton Chief Executive Dave Lesar said on a
post-earnings call.
"We saw a trend of less service-intensive wells, which is
not activity typically worth chasing at today's pricing," he
said.
Halliburton said it expected pricing pressure to continue
globally and activity in the current quarter to be weak due to
holiday and seasonal weather-related downtime.
This "does not change our view that things are getting
better," Lesar said.
Halliburton's revenue from North America, which accounts for
more than 40 percent of its total business, rose 9 percent from
the second quarter - its first increase in seven quarters.
But sluggish demand from international markets pulled down
total revenue by 31.3 percent to $3.83 billion. Analysts on
average were expecting $3.90 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cost cuts helped offset the fall in revenue. Halliburton
plans to cut "structural costs" by about 25 percent, or $1
billion, on an annual run-rate basis by the end of 2016.
Profit attributable to Halliburton was $6 million, or 1 cent
per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $54
million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 6 cents per
share.
Market leader Schlumberger is scheduled to report on
Thursday and Baker Hughes is scheduled to report on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Arathy S Nair in
Bengaluru; Editing by Swetha Gopinath and Anil D'Silva)