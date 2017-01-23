版本:
Halliburton reports bigger quarterly loss

Jan 23 Halliburton Co, the world's No. 2 oilfield services provider, reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by one-time charges and weakness in its international markets.

The net loss attributable to Halliburton widened to $149 million, or 17 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $28 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

The current quarter included impairment and other charges of $169 million, compared with $282 million last year.

The company's revenue fell 20.9 percent to $4.02 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
