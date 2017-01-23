Halliburton reports bigger quarterly loss

BRIEF-Optum and Merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
Jan 23 Halliburton Co, the world's No. 2 oilfield services provider, reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by one-time charges and weakness in its international markets.
The net loss attributable to Halliburton widened to $149 million, or 17 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $28 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
The current quarter included impairment and other charges of $169 million, compared with $282 million last year.
The company's revenue fell 20.9 percent to $4.02 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Optum and merck collaborate to advance value-based contracting of pharmaceuticals
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday became the second Hollywood studio to cancel a London red carpet film premiere following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
* Tivity Health names Adam C. Holland chief financial officer