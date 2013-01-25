版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 23:10 BJT

BRIEF-Halliburton says Q4 marked bottom for N.American margins

Jan 25 Halliburton Co : * CEO says expects full-year international margins should average in upper

teens for 2013 * CEO says believes Q4 marked the bottom for North American land margins * CEO says difficult to see pressure pumping market coming into balance this

year without natgas drilling rebound * CFO says working toward litigation on the macondo liability case
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐